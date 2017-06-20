BREAKING: Caro Center expansion receives approval

A new regional psychiatric hospital is coming to Caro.

The announcement was made Tuesday by State Sen. Mike Green and State Rep. Ned Canfield.

“Today’s announcement that the new state hospital will be constructed at the site of the current Caro Center is a direct reflection of the strong community support for this facility,” said Green, R-Mayville.

The state was considering building the facility at a new location, but decided to keep the expansion in Tuscola County.

“The Caro Center has been providing top-notch care for over 100 years, and with over 350 full-time employees, it is a critical employer in Tuscola County,” said Canfield, R-Sebewaing. “Moving it would devastate the county’s economy and make receiving proper treatment significantly more difficult for many patients.”

More than 80 percent of the center's patients come from the surrounding area, the lawmakers said.

“I want to especially thank Rep. Canfield for his tireless work in making sure this got done,” Green said. “From Tuscola County and beyond, we would like to personally thank all who contacted the governor to express their commitment to keeping Caro Center.”

Canfield said the decision was a true example of a representative government working for the people.

“I would especially like to thank the governor for listening to our constituents and agreeing that the present location is best for the new facility,” Canfield said.

The bill now heads to the Senate and the House of Representatives for a final vote.

