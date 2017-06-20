Teacher opens Little Free Library in Bay City

You don't need a library card to check out one of the books from a Bay City library.

That's because it's not your average library. It's in a teacher's front yard.

She hopes it will encourage more kids to read.

Stephanie Ingersoll, special education teacher, is investing time and money into something that seems to be benefiting her community.

"The closest library for anyone on the south end of Bay City is Wirt Library, which is downtown. It is not a few blocks away," Ingersoll said.

Her front yard is only a few blocks away from Macgregor Elementary School and an easy stop along the rail trail.

She wanted to make sure families on this side of town, regardless of their income levels, have access to free books.

"And with summer time coming I wanted to make sure that everyone, not only the students, but their parents who come along with them can have a book to enjoy this summer," Ingersoll said.

She bought a tool shed and filled it with books. Since the library's silent opening a few weeks ago, it has averaged a visitor and donation a day.

"People are not required to bring materials or donate to use the little library. However, so many are being generous and using this as an opportunity to do good for their community," Ingersoll said.

The Little Free Library is hosting a grand opening celebration on Wednesday. Ingersoll is asking everyone to come out and take some selfies with their favorite book and some props to celebrate.

"Summertime especially, you can kind of spend some extra time being lost in a novel or working on a skill you need to grow in order to be comfortable with reading," Ingersoll said.

The library is located on Stanton Street, between 26th and 27th Street in Bay City.

