Flint approaching deadline to determine future of water source

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is putting pressure on the city council.

The city is in need of a permanent water source and if lawmakers don't decide soon it will be out of their hands.

Two months ago Weaver recommended the city stay with the Great Lakes Water Authority as its primary water source. Since then council members have been slow to act.

"First, as a city official our number one priority should be to preserve the health and well being of the people of Flint," Weaver said.

She is asking city council to approve a 30 year agreement with the Great Lakes Water Authority by next week.

"We know that staying with GLWA and avoiding another water source switch would be a huge relief to the residents of the city of Flint," Weaver said.

She said if the council doesn't approve the agreement or come up with a reasonable alternative by June 26, the state is going to step in and make a decision for them.

The state sent a letter last week warning Weaver and City Council President Kerry Nelson if nothing is decided then the state will intervene.

"Despite our efforts, council continues to mislead the public saying that we have not provided them with enough information to make a decision on whether to support the recommendation. And I am here to say that it is simply not true," Weaver said.

Other city council members said they are still going over the agreement and they will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss it.

Councilman Scott Kincaid said he received the proposal just last week and is confident council will take action on the matter by the June deadline. However, he said he is concerned with the length of the contract.

Residents dealing with the toxic water said city officials need to come together.

"I would just like this to get done. I talked to you six months ago and nothing has changed from then. If anything, it's worse," said Jeff August, resident.

Weaver said she doesn't want it to look like the city is being irresponsible. She said she negotiated the water agreement with experts and believes it's the best plan forward.

"This was our plan that we put forward. That's why I would like the plan to be passed because otherwise the state will step in," Weaver said.

Flint City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the proposal. The vote is scheduled for Monday.

