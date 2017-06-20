House bill could shape divorce cases in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

House bill could shape divorce cases in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Legislation in Lansing would require more shared parenting in divorce cases.

The bill that passed the House Judiciary Committee aims to eliminate judge bias in cases where there is no evidence of domestic abuse.

Under House Bill 4691 parents would have joint legal custody, substantially equal parenting time and be required to live within 80 miles of each other.

A vote on the bill is not expected before lawmakers adjourn for the summer.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.