House bill could shape divorce cases in Michigan

Legislation in Lansing would require more shared parenting in divorce cases.

The bill that passed the House Judiciary Committee aims to eliminate judge bias in cases where there is no evidence of domestic abuse.

Under House Bill 4691 parents would have joint legal custody, substantially equal parenting time and be required to live within 80 miles of each other.

A vote on the bill is not expected before lawmakers adjourn for the summer.

