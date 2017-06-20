Summer's arrival brings a respite from rain

Tuesday began on a similar note to Monday, greeting us with mostly sunny skies and pleasant breezes. Clouds and showers did make a comeback during the afternoon, but came up far short of the drenching that began the work week. Now, you may want to be sitting down when you read this, but we've got at least one rain-free day coming our way!

Tonight

Aside from a few stragglers through about 9:00 PM or so, showers will come to an end this evening in favor of quickly-clearing skies. Many of us should actually be set up nicely for the final sunset of the Spring season, hitting officially around 9:20 PM tonight. Temperatures hovering in the 60s for much of the evening will slip back into the low and middle 50s overnight, as winds ease back to 5-10 mph out of the west.

Summer officially begins at 12:24 AM!

Wednesday

The first official day of Summer is set to be a real winner. Sure it's the middle of the week, but if perhaps you're planning on a trip to the beach, it will be a perfect day for it. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be in full control thanks to returning high pressure, which will set up right over the Great Lakes. Highs will get a nice bump from the added sun, making it all the way back to the middle and upper 70s.

Best of all, we won't have to even give the chance of rain a second though...at least during the day. Clouds will begin to increase later Wednesday night, accompanied by scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms closer to daybreak. Lows will fall to right around 60.

Thursday & Friday

A warm front lifting into the region ahead of our next storm system will bring a wide swath of rain and thunderstorms back to the region on Thursday morning. Expect heavy downpours to make some trouble for your morning commute, as well as travels through about midday. This primary wave of storms will roll east of us by afternoon, but a few hit-or-miss showers and storms may redevelop, packing more heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Things will play out in similar fashion on Friday, as a cold front follows in the footsteps of Thursday's warm front. Another round of morning thunderstorms will create trouble for the morning commute with drenching downpours and potentially gusty winds. This time however, we'll see all activity come to an end around midday in favor or returning afternoon sunshine. The departure of the cold front will put us in good shape for an overall pleasant start to the weekend.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will see a significant bump thanks to the passing warm front, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll also see a noticeable spike in humidity levels, so be prepared for the muggy feeling to return!

