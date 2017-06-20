Dog recovering after being found covered with porcupine quills

A dog was found underfed, covered in porcupine quills and without a home.

Now he's resting a little easier thanks to some kind people who came to the rescue.

"I instantly ran away. I couldn't even look at him," said Hannah Senske, who found Wishbone.

It was an unbearable sight for the Standish resident. She said she was at the Sterling Trails over the weekend with friends when they saw something coming out of the woods.

"Someone was like 'is that a dog?' And then someone said 'no, it's a skunk.' But then we realized it really was a dog," Senske said.

What they saw was a hound named Wishbone and he was in horrible condition.

"He was very skinny. You could tell he was probably out there for a month or more. No eating, porcupine quills all over his face. I wasn't sure if he was even going to make it to the vet's office," Senske said.

She and her friends took Wishbone to the Arenac County Animal Control and that's when the experts took over.

"It took them several hours just to remove the quills and they put him on an IV an got him antibiotics and they sedated him while they got the quills out," Senske said.

That's where he continues to rest because the healing process is far from over.

"And ever since then, every day more quills are coming out," Senske said.

She is sticking by Wishbone's side. She has even set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Wishbone's medical expenses.

Senske said people donated more than $1,400 in less than 24 hours. The page has raised more than $2,000 with donations coming in all across the country.

"It makes me happy after what I saw and what someone can do to a dog. And then how many other people want to help this stray dog. It brought back my faith in humanity," Senske said.

Arenac County Animal Control has been posted updated on Wishbone via its Facebook page. At last check, he is doing a little better. He is eating small meals and taking his medication.

