House poised to OK job-creation incentives after panel vote

The Michigan House is poised to approve tax incentives for companies that add jobs in the state now that legislation has cleared a committee as part of a bipartisan deal.

The Republican-led House Tax Policy Committee voted 9-3 Tuesday night for the bills after making changes. They include letting the program expire at the end of 2019 unless lawmakers re-authorize it and allowing companies that create at least 3,000 jobs to qualify for a 10-year tax break.

The full House is expected to vote later Tuesday night.

The House action comes as Michigan is in the hunt for Foxconn, a major Taiwanese electronics contractor that is considering spending $4 billion on a U.S. factory and hiring 5,000 workers to make display panels.

