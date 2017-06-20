Michigan Legislature OKs speedier tax cut for car buyers - WNEM TV 5

Michigan Legislature OKs speedier tax cut for car buyers

LANSING, MI (AP) -

People who trade in their car to buy a new one would see a sales tax cut phased in more quickly under bills that have passed the Michigan Legislature.

A 2013 law lets the buyers of cars, boats and other recreational vehicles subtract the value of their trade-in from the purchase price of a new vehicle for tax purposes.

The legislation approved 88-19 by the Republican-led House Tuesday night would accelerate the phase-in of the tax break to 2029 -- 10 years sooner.

The bills' supporters say the law helped boost auto sales and buyers deserve a fully phased-in tax reduction earlier.

It is unclear if Gov. Rick Snyder will sign the legislation. A spokesman says he will make a decision after reviewing the bills.

