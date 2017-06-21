Light Up the City initiative hopes to discourage crime

Community leaders are coming together to make their hometown a little brighter.

Saginaw kicks off its Light Up the City initiative Wednesday night. Every Wednesday evening for the next two months, volunteers will walk the streets and hand out light bulbs.

Their goal is to encourage people to turn on their porch lights at night in hopes to discourage crime.

Tonight's event begins with a kick-off celebration on Ojibway Island at 5:30 p.m. followed by the walk at 6:30 p.m.

