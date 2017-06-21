Flint nurse union continues negotiations with Hurley

Local medical personnel are considering their options as they continue to work without a contract.

According to the Detroit News, about 150 nurses, pharmacists and others gathered at Hurley Medical Center Tuesday to hear from union leaders about the ongoing contract negotiations.

The negotiations have been going on since before the most recent contract expired this time last year.

Hurley has a long history of negotiating with unions, which make up more than 80 percent of the work force, according to a statement from the hospital.

The situation sparked several protests outside the hospital over the past few months. The Detroit News also reports unionized staff members have been wearing black scrubs every Monday for the past month.

