Hearing could determine deportation of 114 Iraqi immigrants

A hearing scheduled for Wednesday could determine if dozens of Iraqi immigrants will be forced to leave the country.

A U.S. District Court judge will consider a request for a temporary restraining order that would prevent ICE agents from deporting 114 Iraqi immigrants who were arrested in the Detroit area during the June 9 weekend.

Up to 40 of those arrested are Christians.

Advocacy groups said many of those arrested are here legally and sending them back to Iraq could be a death sentence because Christians are often persecuted in Iraq.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit Thursday that claims it is illegal to deport the detainees without allowing them to show they could face torture or death in Iraq.

ICE said it targeted the detainees because they have histories of felony convictions.

The ACLU said many of the detainees have not had run-ins with the law in years.

ICE began arresting Iraqis last month after Iraq agreed to accept deportees in exchange for being removed from President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The hearing has been set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.