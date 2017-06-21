Michigan House adjourns without approving job incentives

The Michigan House has adjourned for three weeks without voting to OK tax incentives for companies that add jobs in the state at a time the hunt is on for Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics contractor that's considering building a U.S. factory.

House Speaker Tom Leonard said Tuesday he's concerned that Gov. Rick Snyder cut a deal with Democrats that would "undermine Republican caucus priorities." He declined to elaborate and said he's waiting for Snyder to return from a European trade trip to address House Republicans' concerns.

Snyder has said Michigan could soon land large-scale business expansions that each total thousands or hundreds of jobs if the House acts.

The House had been expected to vote after Republicans and Democrats on the House Tax Policy Committee approved the incentives Tuesday night.

