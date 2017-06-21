Award-winning start to summer in Mid-Michigan!

After a soggy weekend and start to the workweek, we're finally getting a break in Mid-Michigan today as the official start of summer arrived earlier this morning! Not only will the rain stay away, our weather will likely be a nice compromise for lovers of the summer heat and fans of cooler temperatures.

Today & Tonight

Sunshine is beaming over Mid-Michigan as we approach the lunch hour and temperatures are warming up fast! We're already in the upper 60s and lower 70s in a lot of places at the lunch hour and we should see plenty of middle 70s for afternoon highs.

Unlike our recent stretch of weather, we'll finally see a completely dry day in Mid-Michigan, which means your evening plans are just fine. If you don't have plans already, tonight is one of those nights where any excuse to be outside is acceptable!

Clouds will be on the increase during the overnight period, especially toward Thursday morning's commute.With the clear skies, temperatures will have no trouble falling early this evening, but once the cloud cover arrives, that will limit the fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

While most of the night should be dry, showers and thunderstorms will start to approach from the west and arrive near US-127 around 4 AM tomorrow. This area of rain will likely weaken as it moves east, but it still looks like most will see rain Thursday morning.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms appear likely through the first half of the day Thursday before we see the activity slow down a bit toward the afternoon. While severe weather isn't expected at this time, some of the storms tomorrow morning could be on the stronger side. Heavy rain is also possible.

A break in the activity will likely follow the morning rain but we'll have more showers and thunderstorms returning in the evening hours. Before showers and storms return, a warm front should allow our temperatures to push back into the 80s tomorrow.

The storms that are possible during the second half of the day and into the overnight, may be strong to severe as a cold front passes through. Because of this, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a Marginal (5%) and Slight (15%) Risk for severe weather tomorrow.

The main hazards with any strong storms would be damaging wind gusts and hail.

As always, if any watches or warnings are issued tomorrow, you'll know about them as soon as they're issued! Stay tuned to the forecast as the picture becomes more clear tomorrow.

