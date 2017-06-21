Gorgeous start to summer in Mid-Michigan!

After a soggy weekend and start to the workweek, we're finally getting a break in Mid-Michigan today as the official start of summer arrived earlier this morning! Not only will the rain stay away, our weather will likely be a nice compromise for lovers of the summer heat and fans of cooler temperatures.

Today & Tonight

Clear skies and refreshing temperatures are the story as you head out the door today. Temperatures are a mix of 40s (it's been awhile) and 50s meaning you'll likely need the jacket or sweatshirt early today.

That jacket or sweatshirt will be completely unnecessary later on this afternoon as generous sunshine guides our temperatures into the middle 70s later this afternoon. The best part? Our dew points will stay low, keeping the humidity very comfortable today.

Unlike our recent stretch of weather, we'll finally see a completely dry day in Mid-Michigan, which means your evening plans are just fine. If you don't have plans already, tonight is one of those nights where any excuse to be outside is acceptable!

Clouds will be on the increase during the overnight period, especially toward Thursday morning's commute.With the clear skies, temperatures will have no trouble falling early this evening, but once the cloud cover arrives, that will limit the fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

While most of the night should be dry, showers and thunderstorms will start to approach from the west and arrive near US-127 around 4 AM tomorrow. This area of rain will likely weaken as it moves east, but it still looks like most will see rain Thursday morning.

