TickPick co-founder buys beer for Yoopers after social media storm

Don’t mess with Yoopers.

The co-founder and co-CEO of a New York-based ticket retailer is scrambling to make things right after a customer complaint turned into quite the social media storm.

The Detroit Free Press reports TickPick’s Brett Goldberg covered drinks for everyone in attendance at Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette to express the company’s appreciation for the Upper Peninsula.

The fallout started after the U.P. was left off an interactive map on the ticket marketplace’s website.

When Facebook user Kyla Mae Vasseau brought it up to TickPick in a Facebook message, she got this response: "Kyla - we got the important part of Michigan, isn't that good enough?"

The website also responded saying the U.P. is “just a bunch of forests.”

TickPick is now learning a lesson – don’t diss the Yoopers.

The comments triggered a social media firestorm from Yoopers who demanded an apology and respect for the Upper Peninsula.

In an apology statement, Goldberg provided an action plan on how the company will handle this situation going forward, including a pledge to put the U.P. back on its map and a 10% sale offer on TickPick's website using the promo code YOOPERS, which expires July 4.

A message from our Co-CEO and Co-Founder: pic.twitter.com/qIWeO3r8hu — TickPick (@TickPick) June 20, 2017

Goldberg also flew to the U.P. the same day to meet its residents.

More pics of @TickPick CEO Brett, who is at @BlackrocksBrew in Marquette buying beer for Yoopers. His company made fun of the U.P. earlier. pic.twitter.com/OaFgAZ4F0C — Brandon Folsom (@folsombrandonj) June 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.