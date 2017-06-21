Active shooter training to be held at local elementary

It’s a situation we hope will never happen, but one police say they need to be prepared for.

The Marlette Police Department will be hosting the Michigan State Police for Active Shooter Training at the Marlette Elementary School on Thursday June 22.

The training sessions will be attended by nearly a dozen departments.

Officials want to warn residents there will be a large presence of emergency service vehicles in the parking lot of the elementary school, as well as emergency personnel.

“We would like to thank the Michigan State Police for providing this training and also the Marlette Community Schools for allowing us to use their facility to help us better prepare for situations we hope never come,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The training sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.