It's Summer! Enjoy today's extra sunlight

Break out the sunscreen, it's officially summer!

Summer solstice happened at 12:24 a.m. in the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday, June 21. Solstice is the moment when the North Pole and Earth's tilted axis are pointed most toward the sun.

The summer solstice is also known as the "Longest Day of the Year" so take advantage of the extra sunlight!

Fun facts

A solstice is different from an equinox, the two times each year when the sun is directly above the Earth's equator and day and night are of equal length. Equinoxes mark the beginning of spring (March) and fall (September).

Solstice loosely translated in Latin is "sun stands still". For several days before and after each solstice the sun appears to stand still in the sky, i.e., its noontime elevation does not seem to change from day to day.

Historically, the solstice has been celebrated by numerous cultures around the world. Thousands of people annually celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England.

At sunrise at Stonehenge on the longest day of the year, the rising sun appears behind one of the main stones, creating the illusion that the sun is balancing on the stone.

Stonehenge was closed for 16 years after rioting broke out between police and revelers for several years at solstice gatherings. The site was re-opened to the public on solstice in 2000.

