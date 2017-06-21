BREAKING: Officer stabbed at Bishop Airport; 1 in custody - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Officer stabbed at Bishop Airport; 1 in custody

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

An officer is in critical condition and one person is in custody after a stabbing at Bishop International Airport. 

It happened Wednesday, June 21 at about 9:45 a.m. on the second floor of the main terminal. 

Michigan State Police told TV5 the officer was stabbed in the neck. He was taken Hurley Medical Center in critical condition. 

One suspect is in custody. 

Airport officials report all passengers are safe and were evacuated. They ask travelers to check with their airlines for potential cancellations or delays.

The airport was evacuated on June 8 after a suspicious bag was found “unattended” near the gift shop. About 200 people, including employees, were evacuated during that incident.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more information. 

To track your flight, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.