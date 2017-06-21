BREAKING: Officer stabbed at Bishop Airport; 1 in custody

An officer is in critical condition and one person is in custody after a stabbing at Bishop International Airport.

It happened Wednesday, June 21 at about 9:45 a.m. on the second floor of the main terminal.

Michigan State Police told TV5 the officer was stabbed in the neck. He was taken Hurley Medical Center in critical condition.

One suspect is in custody.

Airport officials report all passengers are safe and were evacuated. They ask travelers to check with their airlines for potential cancellations or delays.

The MSP is on scene at Bishop Airport. The officer is in critical condition Please keep the officer in your prayers. The airport is closed pic.twitter.com/QKjaprVObw — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 21, 2017

The airport was evacuated on June 8 after a suspicious bag was found “unattended” near the gift shop. About 200 people, including employees, were evacuated during that incident.

