Homes evacuated after anhydrous ammonia leak

Homeowners were evacuated after a truck carrying ammonia lost control.
It happened at the intersection of Bennington and State Road in Shiawassee Township.
Sgt. Bruce Payne with Michigan State Police said a farmer lost control of his pickup truck, causing a 1,000 gallon tank of anhydrous ammonia to tip and spill.
Payne said at least 800 gallons were spilled. The area was immediately evacuated while a Hazmat team secured the scene.
Payne said the area should be cleared within a few hours.
There were no injuries reported, he said.
