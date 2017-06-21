Homes evacuated after anhydrous ammonia leak - WNEM TV 5

Homes evacuated after anhydrous ammonia leak

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Homeowners were evacuated after a truck carrying ammonia lost control.

It happened at the intersection of Bennington and State Road in Shiawassee Township.

Sgt. Bruce Payne with Michigan State Police said a farmer lost control of his pickup truck, causing a 1,000 gallon tank of anhydrous ammonia to tip and spill.

Payne said at least 800 gallons were spilled. The area was immediately evacuated while a Hazmat team secured the scene.

Payne said the area should be cleared within a few hours.

There were no injuries reported, he said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.