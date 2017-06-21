Homes evacuated after anhydrous ammonia leak

Homeowners were evacuated after a truck carrying ammonia lost control.

It happened at the intersection of Bennington and State Road in Shiawassee Township.

Sgt. Bruce Payne with Michigan State Police said a farmer lost control of his pickup truck, causing a 1,000 gallon tank of anhydrous ammonia to tip and spill.

Payne said at least 800 gallons were spilled. The area was immediately evacuated while a Hazmat team secured the scene.

Payne said the area should be cleared within a few hours.

There were no injuries reported, he said.

