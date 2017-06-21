Board doesn't vote on part-time Legislature petition form

Michigan's elections board has declined to vote on the form of Lt. Gov. Brian Calley's part-time Legislature ballot drive petition because he said a member has a conflict of interest and he urged the board not to act.

Calley said Wednesday that Norm Shinkle, the board's chairman, has a consulting contract with the conservative Michigan Freedom Fund -- whose officials have criticized the proposal to make the Legislature part-time.

Calley, a likely Republican gubernatorial candidate, says it would be "inappropriate" for the board to consider the petition form. He says securing pre-approval of the petition form is optional and signature gathering is ongoing.

Shinkle says he has no conflict of interest and was unaware of the Freedom Fund opposing the petition. He says he has always supported a part-time Legislature.

