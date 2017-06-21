Police search for endangered missing teen

Police are searching for an endangered missing 15-year-old boy.

Noah Hobbs was last seen at his home on Delano Road in Metamora. That's in Lapeer County.

Police believe he is driving a 2016 white Jeep Patriot with license plate number AZR140.

He is 5'8" and 120 pounds. He has short dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or Metamora Township Police at 810-678-3657.

