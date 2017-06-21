Witness recalls aftermath of Bishop airport stabbing

Frustrations grew for passengers stuck at Flint's Bishop International Airport on Wednesday.

The airport was evacuated and put on lockdown after a suspect stabbed an officer in the neck.

It happened about 9:45 a.m. on the second floor of the airport's main terminal.

"We heard screaming and we came out the opposite way. And we heard that the officer that we had just passed had been stabbed," said Ariel Whitehead.

She was at the airport to pick up her husband when she said she and her two kids saw the aftermath of the stabbing.

"I saw the officer on the stretcher and I saw blood all over him," Whitehead said.

That officer has been identified as Jeff Neville, a retired lieutenant from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Neville is employed by the Bishop Airport Public Safety, MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser said.

Neville is a father and worked for the sheriff's office for 20 years before retiring, Sheriff Robert Pickell said, adding Neville is a highly decorated officer.

"We were told to leave the building. I asked an officer what was going on and he said to get my kids out of there," Whitehead said.

The airport was evacuated and no one was able to come or go.

Witnesses were interviewed while police investigated the incident, leaving Whitehead stuck at the airport for several hours.

"I was thinking if we would have stayed there any longer it could have been me or one of my kids," Whitehead said.

Hours went by before Whitehead was allowed to leave. She said due to the stress of the day she said she might consider staying on the ground.

"Normally we drive so this has definitely been something we have thought about. We will probably end up driving next time," Whitehead said.

