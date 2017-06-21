Goaltender Luke Cavallin Commits to Firebirds

Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds announced today that Luke Cavallin, the highest goaltender selected in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, has committed to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement and education package with the Firebirds.



“We are very happy about adding Luke to our organization,” said Flint Firebirds General Manager Barclay Branch. “Luke is very mature for his age, is a student of the position that is focused, dialed in and committed to the game both on and off the ice. He will be a key member of our club moving forward.”



Cavallin was highly touted as the best goaltender in the 2017 OHL Draft, being selected by the Firebirds in the second-round, 28th overall. The six-foot, 170-pound netminder recorded an impressive 2.22 goals against average (GAA) including a .920 save percentage (SAV%) in 25 games played with the Kemptville 73’s AAA Hockey Club last season. In playoffs with the 73’s, he posted a 1.41 GAA and a .952 SAV%.

Copyright Flint Firebirds 2017. All rights reserved.