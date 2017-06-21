Firebirds Acquire Forward Max Kislinger in Trade with North Bay

Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds announced today that the club has completed a trade with the North Bay Battalion.

In the trade, the Firebirds acquire German forward Max Kislinger (pronounced KISS-ling-er) from the Battalion for a conditional 15th-round pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. If Kislinger plays one game with the Firebirds, the 15th-round pick becomes a sixth-round pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.

Kislinger, a six-foot-three, 203-pound left-winger, was a first-round draft pick (48th overall) of North Bay in the 2015 CHL Import Draft. Through two seasons with the Battalion, Kislinger has earned 32 points (18G, 14A), including 59 penalty minutes, in 103 games played.

