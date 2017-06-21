Flint on heightened security after Bishop airport stabbing

Wednesday's attack at Bishop International Airport put the city of Flint on heightened security.

A suspect stabbed an airport officer about 9:45 a.m. on the second floor of the airport's main terminal.

That officer has been identified as Jeff Neville, a retired lieutenant from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Neville is employed by the Bishop Airport Public Safety, MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser said.

Police officers were sent to patrol City Hall and the water treatment facility.

The increased security included a K-9 unit, police on the roof and additional officers guarding the outside of city hall.

Police officials said the increase security measures at city hall are in direct relation to the early incident at Bishop airport.

"We are going to allow the events that are occurring at Bishop to stabilize. At this time they are not stable. I think we are getting close from what I'm hearing over the radio," Flint Police Capt. Devon Bernritter said.

Flint resident Nancy Burgher said she is more worried about Bishop airport than Flint municipal buildings.

"There's not been an incident here and you know we're down here and I don't feel fear at all," Burgher said.

She said she remembers when a suspicious bag was found at the airport earlier this month and the stabbing adds to her worry.

"I've flown out of there since the first incident. I don't feel scared, but now there's a second incident and that's kind of scary," Burgher said.

Bernritter said city hall is not on lockdown and the doors are still open to the public.

"The entire city hall complex is open for normal business. The officers are here just to simply provide security. We did lock a couple of the employee doors to try and restrict the number of doors we needed to cover with officers, simply due to staffing concerns and those are locked. But not doors that the public would normally use," Bernritter said.

