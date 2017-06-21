Michigan State to up tuition rates for coming academic year

Trustees at Michigan State University have adopted a budget that includes a tuition increase for the coming academic year and a plan to freeze freshmen tuition rates for 2018-2019.

The school says Wednesday that tuition for in-state freshman and sophomore undergraduates will go up by 2.8 percent -- or $13.25 more per credit hour -- this year.

In-state juniors and seniors will see a 3.8 percent -- or $19.75 more per credit hour -- increase, while graduate students will pay about $28 more per credit hour.

Financial aid has been upped by more than $6 million.

Next year's tuition freeze for freshman is part of Michigan State's "Go Green, Go 15" initiative. The program will encourage students to maintain an average of 15 credits per semester.

