Break's over, back to storms

The first day of Summer, and longest day of the year certainly did not disappoint here in Mid-Michigan. Sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and most importantly, NO RAIN! That window's going to slam shut on us later tonight though, as well as many of our own windows in all likelihood.

Tonight

If you've got plans that take you outdoors this evening, go ahead and keep them! Partly cloudy skies will remain in control with temperatures starting things off in the 70s. Low humidity and light winds will make it ideal for dinner on the deck, walking the dog, or maybe even getting the boat out for an evening cruise.

Clouds will begin to increase after midnight, with pop-up showers or thunderstorms possible after about 3:00 AM. Any spotty storms will ultimately pave the way for a developing line of heavier thunderstorms set to roll in between roughly 5:00 - 7:00 AM. Overnight lows will at least be comfortable, around 60 degrees.

Thursday

That same line of thunderstorms will continue to march its way eastward through Mid-Michigan during the Thursday morning commute, riding ahead of an approaching warm front. The umbrella will be a necessity as you head out the door, and you'll need to be prepared for occasionally heavy downpours and gusty winds as you make your way to work or out for errands.

This initial wave of storms will depart by lunchtime, giving us a brief lull in the action. With the warm front lifting through the region though, we will see a significant jump in both the temperatures and humidity. Highs will level out in the low to mid 80s, with dew points climbing back into the middle and upper 60s.

All of that mugginess will ride in on increasing SW winds at 10-20 mph, gusting higher at times. At the very least, that will warrant turning the A/C back on, but it will also leave the atmosphere primed to fire off another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

A potential limiting factor in afternoon storm development will be cloud cover. Skies will tend to lean mostly cloudy, but some occasional sunshine may break through. Where that occurs to a greater degree, storms will be more common, and likely stronger. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the region under a marginal severe weather risk, meaning isolated severe storms will be possible with damaging winds and small hail as the main threats. The threat is a bit greater for folks from Flint and Owosso to Alma.

Scattered storms that develop through the afternoon and evening will ultimately pave the way for another pronounced wave of widespread storms late Thursday night with the approach of a cold front.

Friday

Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms will again make problems for the commute on Friday morning. Allot yourself some extra driving time as you will likely encounter torrential downpours and gusty winds, with the likelihood of ponding on the roads.

Storms will again march their way eastward across the region through midday, before winding down into the afternoon. This time however, partly to mostly sunny skies will gradually take over for the second half of the day, with little chance of storm redevelopment. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80.

The Weekend & Beyond

Temperatures will take an unseasonably cool turn for the first weekend of Summer. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the low to mid 70s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Isolated showers or storms will be possible, but we're not looking at a washout.

