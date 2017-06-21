Saginaw Spirit sign 2016 Draft Pick Caleb Everett

SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill announced Tuesday at a press conference at the Saginaw Spirit Store that the team has signed 2016 sixth round pick Caleb Everett to a Standard Player Agreement and Education Package.

“When I took the job here (in Saginaw) I was a big believer in drafting and developing properly,” said the third-year GM of the Spirit. “Meeting these families and meeting these players and being able to see that they are raised properly, how they view the game, and how they push themselves, Caleb was a fit right away. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Spirit family.”

The six-foot-two inch, 185-pound Defenseman hails from Pleasant Lake, Michigan, which is only 15 minutes from Jackson, the home of recently signed 2016 first round pick Blade Jenkins.

“I am excited to get this decision behind me and focus on the season,” said the towering youngster. “I am happy with the decision I made (to join the Spirit) and excited for next year with this group.”

Everett, 17, was selected by the Saginaw Spirit in the sixth round of the 2016 OHL Priority Selection Draft. He is also a student-athlete at the Total Package Hockey Center of Excellence based out of Canton, Michigan. While attending TPH, Everett is not only hard at work in the classroom; he also trains with Saginaw Spirit Skill Development Coach and Total Package Hockey Director of Hockey Operations Brandon Naurato.

During the 2016-17 season, the rugged rearguard led the Compuware Under-16 program to the HPHL Championship, a Under-16 Tier 1 Midget Minor State Championship, and a Tier-1 National Championship at the Under-16 level. Last season during regular season, tournament play, and playoffs, Everett appeared in 51 games, scoring 11 goals and adding 25 assists for 36 points and was a plus-51 in the +/- category.

While being known more for his physical play, Everett showed some offensive prowess in Spirit Prospect Camp, scoring two goals and adding an assist in the three games.

The Saginaw Spirit will begin the 2017-18 season with players reporting to the home of the Saginaw Spirit, The Dow Event Center in Saginaw for Training Camp on August 28.

