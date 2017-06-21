Bishop airport stabbing suspect appears in court - WNEM TV 5

Bishop airport stabbing suspect appears in court

FLINT, Mich. (AP) -

A Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan, has appeared in federal court.

Amor Ftouhi heard the charge against him Wednesday and will get a court-appointed attorney. Court spokesman David Ashenfelter says Ftouhi will remain in custody until a bond hearing next Wednesday.

The FBI says Ftouhi stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville with a large knife and declared "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." Neville is in stable condition.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the stabbing is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

