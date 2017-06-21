Police search apartment where Bishop airport suspect is believed to live

Montreal police spokesman Benoit Boiselle says officers with their department are assisting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a search of an apartment in the city.

Boiselle says the FBI requested the search after a police officer was stabbed Wednesday at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan. A Canadian has been charged in the attack.

A number of police stood guard outside of the apartment building in the east end of Montreal. It's located on BΘlair St. in St-Michel borough.

U.S. officials have charged 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi of Quebec with committing violence at an airport. They allege Ftouhi stabbed airport police Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck with a large knife and declared "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

Canadian TV footage showed police escorting at least one person from the Montreal building where Ftouhi is believed to have lived.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.