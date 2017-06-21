7 children among 12 injured in Michigan highway crash

Seven children and five adults have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash along a western Michigan highway.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's office says a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man crossed the median on U.S. 131 in Kalamazoo Township about noon Wednesday and struck two other vehicles headed in the opposite direction.

Ages of the injured children range from six months to 13 years old. Authorities say their injuries were not life-threatening. The adults range in age from 18 to 57.

A 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle that crossed the median was in critical condition Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

