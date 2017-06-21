Boy dies after equipment on Michigan farm rolls on him - WNEM TV 5

Boy dies after equipment on Michigan farm rolls on him

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

A boy has died after farm equipment partially rolled onto him in southwestern Michigan.

The Cass County sheriff's office says the boy was riding on the equipment about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when he fell beneath it at a farm in Volinia Township.

He was taken to a hospital, but later died. His name and age were not released by the sheriff's office.

The accident was under investigation.

Volinia Township is southwest of Grand Rapids and north of the state line with Indiana.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.