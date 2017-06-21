Officer stabbed in Bishop airport attack hailed as hero

A suspect is in custody and an officer is recovering after "an act of terror" at a Mid-Michigan airport.

Lt. Jeff Neville, with the Bishop International Public Safety, was stabbed at the airport Wednesday morning. Investigators said Amor Ftouhi, a 50-year-old Canadian citizen, stabbed Neville in the neck with a 12-inch knife.

Investigators arrested Ftouhi in connection to the attack.

Over the course of the day, more details about the heroism of the officers involved have come to the forefront.

"Lt. Neville got him to stop stabbing him. Lt. Neville fought him right to the end, right until I was able to handcuff this person. After, Lt. Neville never stopped fighting, never stopped fighting until I handcuffed this person along with Lt. Neville, Lt. Neville and Lt. Dan Owen and maintenance person Richard Crool," Bishop Police Chief Chris Miller said.

Neville's drive to keep fighting despite his injuries, didn't surprise Daniel Spaniola. Spaniola worked with Neville at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office before Neville retired.

"Knowing him, that's probably what he would do. You're gonna want to get the guy that did it to you. I'd do the same thing and I'm sure that any officer that enforces the law would do that," Spaniola said.

Neville worked for the sheriff's office for 17 years until he retired in 1999. Sheriff Robert Pickell described him as a highly decorated officer who served on the narcotics task force.

"He was good. I wish I had more like him. I'm sorry to hear today that he was who was stabbed, but we thank God that he is out of surgery and doing well," Pickell said.

Neville's reputation followed him across town to the airport, where he became a police officer in 2001. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2006.

After 16 years of patrolling Flint's airport, Neville is being hailed as a hero for nearly losing his life while trying to save dozens more.

Police said Neville is in satisfactory condition.

