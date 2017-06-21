More than 50 jobs heading to Mid-Michigan

A major investment is leading to dozens of new jobs.

Rugged Liner is planning a $9.2 million expansion of its plant in Owosso and Shiawassee County's Caledonia Township.

The company makes after-market and original truck accessories, with distribution in more than 70 countries.

The expansion is expected to ass 56 jobs.

