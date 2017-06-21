Landlord: Bishop airport suspect a model tenant, had children - WNEM TV 5

Landlord: Bishop airport suspect a model tenant, had children

Posted: Updated:
Amor Ftouhi Amor Ftouhi
FLINT, Mich. (AP) -

A Montreal landlord says the Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport was a model tenant.

Luciano Piazza says Amor Ftouhi has lived in the building for six years and is married with children.

Piazza says "I never had any problems with him ... I'm really surprised."

Ftouhi appeared in federal court Wednesday, hours after the FBI alleges he stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville at the airport. Officials say he will stay in custody until a bond hearing next week.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.