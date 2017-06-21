Landlord: Bishop airport suspect a model tenant, had children

A Montreal landlord says the Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport was a model tenant.

Luciano Piazza says Amor Ftouhi has lived in the building for six years and is married with children.

Piazza says "I never had any problems with him ... I'm really surprised."

Ftouhi appeared in federal court Wednesday, hours after the FBI alleges he stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville at the airport. Officials say he will stay in custody until a bond hearing next week.

