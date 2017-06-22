Listen: Police release 911 calls from Bishop airport stabbing

The stabbing at Bishop International Airport has been declared an "act of terror" by the FBI.More >
The stabbing at Bishop International Airport has been declared an "act of terror" by the FBI.More >
A suspect is in custody and an officer is recovering after "an act of terror" at a Mid-Michigan airport.More >
A suspect is in custody and an officer is recovering after "an act of terror" at a Mid-Michigan airport.More >
A Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan, has appeared in federal court.More >
A Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan, has appeared in federal court.More >
A boy has died after farm equipment partially rolled onto him in southwestern Michigan.More >
A boy has died after farm equipment partially rolled onto him in southwestern Michigan.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
Seven children and five adults have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash along a western Michigan highway.More >
Seven children and five adults have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash along a western Michigan highway.More >
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >
A Montreal landlord says the Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport was a model tenant.More >
A Montreal landlord says the Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport was a model tenant.More >
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >
A New Jersey man who served more than three years in prison for injuring his baby daughter in 2002 has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan after her 2015 death was attributed to complications from those injuries.More >
A New Jersey man who served more than three years in prison for injuring his baby daughter in 2002 has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan after her 2015 death was attributed to complications from those injuries.More >