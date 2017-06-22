Listen: Police release 911 calls from Bishop airport stabbing

An officer is recovering and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at Flint Bishop International Airport.

The stabbing has been declared an "act of terror" by the FBI.

The suspect, 50-year-old Amor Ftouhi of Canada, is in custody charged with committing violence at an airport. Authorities said Ftouhi entered the United States legally in Lake Champlain, New York five days ago.

He made his way to Flint Wednesday morning.

They say he used a 12-inch knife with an 8-inch serrated edge during the attack.

Calls to 911 depict the vicious attack.

"Fifty-five-year-old male, a 55-year-old male, he's an officer down at Bishop Airport. Somebody approached him with a large hunting knife and slashed him on the right side of the neck. It is full thickness, approximately six inches long, got some vessels in there too. We have perfuse bleeding on the scene."

Lt. Jeff Neville was last listed in stable condition.

Ftouhi will remain in custody until a bond hearing next Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.