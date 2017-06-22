STARS bus system to unveil new routes

A local bus system expected to unveil its new routes Thursday.

Stars will hold a public meeting on the plan at 6 p.m. in its boardroom.

The company's executive director said "Saginaw is going to like what stars has produced" because the new route system was developed in partnership with members of the community.

The plan will be voted on next Monday. If approved, it will go into effect on August 21.

