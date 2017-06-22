STARS bus system to unveil new routes - WNEM TV 5

STARS bus system to unveil new routes

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local bus system expected to unveil its new routes Thursday. 

Stars will hold a public meeting on the plan at 6 p.m. in its boardroom.

The company's executive director said "Saginaw is going to like what stars has produced" because the new route system was developed in partnership with members of the community.

The plan will be voted on next Monday. If approved, it will go into effect on August 21.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.