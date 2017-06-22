Police: Medical emergency led to injury crash - WNEM TV 5

Police: Medical emergency led to injury crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Ambulance Ambulance
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man was hurt in a crash after suffering a medical emergency.

It happened on Wednesday, June 21 at about 9:38 a.m. on South Sandusky Road near Redmond Street in Watertown Township.

Investigators said a 61-year-old Croswell man was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra southbound on S. Sandusky Road when he suffered a medical emergency.

The vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The man was taken to McKenzie Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.