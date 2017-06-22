Police: Medical emergency led to injury crash

A man was hurt in a crash after suffering a medical emergency.

It happened on Wednesday, June 21 at about 9:38 a.m. on South Sandusky Road near Redmond Street in Watertown Township.

Investigators said a 61-year-old Croswell man was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra southbound on S. Sandusky Road when he suffered a medical emergency.

The vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The man was taken to McKenzie Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

