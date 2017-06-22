Britax issues recall for 200,000 infant car seats

Britax has issued a recall on more than 200,000 infant car seats.

The company said the chest clips can break and possibly choke a child. The recall involves chest clips on Britax B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 infant seats. The models were manufactured between November 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017.

Owners of the car seats will be contacted and issued replacement clips free of charge.

So far, no injuries have been linked to the recall.

For more information and a list of model numbers included in the recall, click here.

