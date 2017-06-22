Heat & humidity return, joined by periods of thunderstorms

After a quiet start to summer, our weather is taking a more active approach this morning as thunderstorms have moved into Mid-Michigan for the morning drive. While the storms aren't quite severe, pockets of locally heavy rain and plenty of lightning has been seen this morning.

Today & Tonight

Storms that are passing through this morning are just the initial batch of rain that will be passing through over the next 24 to 36 hours. Locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail have been seen with these storms this morning, so a few extra minutes aren't a bad idea on your morning drive.

Once we hit the lunch hour, we should see the activity start to slow down and it appears a lot of us will stay dry through a good chunk of the afternoon and the start of the evening. We'll keep a slight chance of storms in the forecast, but this will be our best window for dry weather.

A warm front to our south will send temperatures surging into the 80s later on today and if we can manage some sun, they'll have a chance to reach even higher. Joining that heat will be stuffy dew point values that return to the 60s, keeping things on the uncomfortable side this afternoon.

With the heat and humidity building, thunderstorms return to the forecast tonight, around 5 PM and onward into the late evening and overnight period. Locally heavy rain will be possible with any activity that develops tonight.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal (5%) and Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather for thunderstorms that develop tonight. Gusty winds and hail will be the primary threats. This threat will be conditional on whether or not we can build up enough instability this afternoon and evening.

As always, we'll keep you posted if any watches or warnings are issued. Best course of action today is to have the umbrella on stand by late this afternoon and this evening so you're covered. Also check in with the radar once in awhile.

