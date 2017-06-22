Showers and thunderstorms could pack a punch tonight

Our major concern tonight will be a cold front that is entering Mid-Michigan. We'll be keeping an eye on scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with the front.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in this evening. The bulk of the storms will be after 9 p.m. Our major concerns will be heavy rain, in addition to gusty winds and hail. The thunderstorms will be slow to move through Mid-Michigan, which is why we will be concerned about heavy rain. Temperatures overnight will only drop to around 70 with winds out of the southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal (5%) and Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather for thunderstorms that develop tonight.

As always, we'll keep you posted if any watches or warnings are issued. Best course of action today is to have the umbrella on stand by late this afternoon and this evening so you're covered. Also check in with the radar once in awhile.

Friday

Most of the rain will taper off by the morning commute, but a few showers will manage to stick around through the morning hours. Showers and thunderstorms end by noon. Then we can expect the sun to return for the second half of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 with winds out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weekend

Saturday starts off dry. Any plans you have during the day will be safe, but scattered showers and storms will develop in the evening hours. Not everyone will receive rain, but you will want to keep the umbrella handy. Highs on Saturday will only top out in the low 70s.

While Sunday won't be a washout either, there is a better chance for scattered showers all day instead of just part of the day. Much like Saturday, the rain chances will be scattered so not everyone will receive rain. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.

