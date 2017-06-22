Reward offered for information in Michigan dog abuse case

A Michigan humane society needs the public’s help finding the person responsible for a dog’s awful injuries.

According to a Facebook post by the Capital Area Humane Society, the female dog was found on Tuesday, June 20 in the area of Strange Highway and M-100, south of Grand Ledge.

“Her injuries suggest that her mouth was tethered closed for an extended period of time. She was also found without any identification,” the humane society posted.

The young, female Pit Bull also appeared to be nursing puppies recently.

CAHS is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and convicted of the person responsible.

If you have any information, call the Eaton County Animal Control at 517-543-5755.

