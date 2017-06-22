Missing Kentucky woman may be headed towards Michigan

Authorities believe a missing Kentucky woman may be heading towards Michigan.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Lynette McCollum was last seen on the morning of Thursday, June 15 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. at her home on Love Lane in Sedalia.

She was later reported missing that day.

McCollum is described as a white female, approximately 5’11” tall and 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white tank top and shorts when she went missing, but may have changed clothes.

“An extensive ground and air search has been conducted in the area near the residence by both law enforcement and family members. Deputies have also spoken with several individuals and followed up on leads as to the whereabouts of McCollum, but nothing has materialized,” police posted on Facebook.

Officials said McCollum has no criminal charges pending against her over the incident, but her family is concerned for her welfare and believe she may be suicidal. Police said she may have left her home with a large butcher-style knife.

“McCollum is not in any legal trouble; her family would just like to know she is okay,” the department wrote.

Investigators said McCollum is originally from Michigan and she may be back in the Flint area.

The Sheriff’s Office would like anyone with any information on the whereabouts of McCollum to contact them at 270-247-4501.

