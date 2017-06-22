Have you seen Kimberly Marsh? - WNEM TV 5

Have you seen Kimberly Marsh?

Posted: Updated:
Source: Midland Police Dept. Source: Midland Police Dept.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

She’s wanted on two criminal bench warrants, and now police are asking for your help tracking down Kimberly Susan Marsh.

Marsh is wanted for probation violation and contempt of court in Midland County.

She has blue eyes and is 5’4” and weighs 165 pounds.

Marsh also uses the alias of Kimberly Conn, according to police.

If you have any information, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713. 

