Driver thrown from motorcycle, hurt after hitting deer

Authorities say a man was lucky to be wearing a helmet after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on M-24 near Hunt Road in Fremont Township.

Investigators said a motorcycle hit a deer. The driver, a 34-year-old Caro man, was thrown from the cycle.

Police said an ambulance was called to the scene, but the man later sought his own treatment at a local hospital.

Officials said the driver was wearing a helmet, which was damaged in the crash.

