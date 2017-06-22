Driver thrown from motorcycle, hurt after hitting deer - WNEM TV 5

Driver thrown from motorcycle, hurt after hitting deer

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a man was lucky to be wearing a helmet after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle. 

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on M-24 near Hunt Road in Fremont Township. 

Investigators said a motorcycle hit a deer. The driver, a 34-year-old Caro man, was thrown from the cycle.

Police said an ambulance was called to the scene, but the man later sought his own treatment at a local hospital. 

Officials said the driver was wearing a helmet, which was damaged in the crash. 

