Michigan driver enters plea deal in deaths of 2 bicyclists

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) -

A driver who authorities say struck and killed two bicyclists last year in southern Michigan is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea deal in the case.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports 76-year-old Raymond McKnight of the Michigan community of Brooklyn pleaded no contest earlier this month to two misdemeanor counts of committing a moving violation causing death. Sentencing is scheduled for July 31.

A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing. His lawyer has said it was an accident, not criminal.

Authorities say McKnight was driving Oct. 7 in Jackson County's Norvell Township when the car struck 66-year-old Mary Massengill and 62-year-old Deborah Patterson. Massengill died at the scene and Patterson was taken to a hospital by helicopter but didn't survive.

