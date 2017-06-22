Listen: Audio released from terror suspect's court appearance

A Canadian man who allegedly stabbed a police officer in what the FBI is investigating as a terrorist act appeared before a judge.

The stabbing at Bishop International Airport has been declared an "act of terror" by the FBI.

The suspect, Amor Ftouhi, stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck, the FBI said. Neville was taken to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition, but has since improved to stable condition.

Ftouhi is a Canadian citizen, according to the FBI. They said he entered the United States through Canada on June 16 in Lake Champlain, New York. He then rented a car in New York City and drove the car to the Flint airport.

Audio recordings released from Ftouhi's Wednesday evening court appearance showed he struggled several times to spell his name in English.

After spelling his name incorrectly, a Federal Defender Office attorney interrupted the judge.

“Your honor, I’m sorry to interrupt…there was a “u” that was omitted. I’ve determined that after many conversations,” the attorney said.

As the judge advised Ftouhi not to talk at the same time as her, he interrupted again.

“I can’t speak…like this…just take off this…” Ftouhi begins before becoming inaudible.

His lawyer asked for a moment to speak with his client as the judge called over the marshal. After a brief pause the hearing proceeded with no further interruptions.

Ftouhi will be charged with violence at an international airport, which is a 20-year penalty. The FBI said it is early in the investigation and additional charges could be pending.

He’ll remain in custody until a bond hearing next Wednesday.

