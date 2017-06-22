Bill to repeal Michigan's switchblade ban going to Snyder

Michigan would no longer ban switchblades under a bill sent to Gov. Rick Snyder.
The Senate on Thursday voted 36-1 to finalize legislation to repeal a prohibition against selling or possessing a knife with blades that can be opened by the flick of a button, pressure on the handle or "other mechanical contrivance."
A violation is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $300 fine.
Lawmakers say the switchblade ban is unnecessary and is being enforced unevenly across the state.
