Ex-Michigan State football player ordered to trial

Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson has been ordered to trial on sexual assault charges.
A 20-year-old woman testified Thursday that Robertson raped her at her off-campus apartment in April. The defensive end from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was kicked off the team after he was charged.
The woman said her boyfriend, a football player, told a coach, who notified police.
Defense attorney David Rosenberg told the Lansing State Journal that it's a "weak case." The 19-year-old Robertson next hopes to play football at a Mississippi community college.
Three other former players face sexual assault charges in an unrelated case. They also were kicked off the football team.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.