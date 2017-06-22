Community signs prayer wall for Officer Jeff Neville

People young and old were encouraged to head to the Tim Hortons restaurant in Saginaw Township on Thursday morning to sign a banner and offer encouragement to Officer Jeff Neville.

Neville was the officer injured in Wednesday’s attack at Bishop International Airport.

Kurt Faust with Family Life Radio hopes that by people adding notes of encouragement to the prayer wall, Neville, and the city of Flint will feel the support of the Mid-Michigan community.

“Allow people to grieve a little bit, to talk a little bit, and to really most importantly pray for Office Neville, and pray for the people of Flint that are dealing with the crisis,” Faust said.

Even though Izzy Milbrandt said she didn’t know exactly what happened at the airport, she hopes her note to Officer Neville will make a difference.

“I think it’s great to help people out when they’re feeling… when they’re sick or injured, to help them feel better. To cheer them up is what God wants us to do,” Milbrandt told TV5.

But Faust said acts of kindness like this shouldn’t only happen after a tragic event.

“Not just at a time like this. It’s important right now as a country that we come together. That we love each other and that we’re one community,” Faust said.

The event may be over, but Faust said he hopes the prayer wall inspires the community to unite.

